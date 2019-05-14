Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re a Prime member who somehow doesn’t have access to smart apps on every TV in your home, today’s the day to fix that.



Both the 1080p Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick 4K are $15 off for Prime members, and the Fire TV Cube (with built-in Alexa) is $50 off.

Even if you already have all the streaming dongles you could ever want, it’s also worth checking out the Fire TV Recast if you pull in local TV channels with an antenna, as it’s $50-$60 off for Prime members, depending on the capacity. The Recast takes the stations your antenna pulls in, and then streams them to all of your devices over the internet, while also acting as a DVR.