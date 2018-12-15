Graphic: Shep McAllister

Peak family board game season is coming in hot, and you can prepare with Amazon’s massive one day game sale.



In this sale, you won’t find any 15 pound German board games about, like, farm land use policy with an entire tree’s worth of intricate wooden pieces. Those games are great, but this sale is more about the family-friendly classics like Guess Who?, Scrabble, and Yahtzee, plus newer novelty games like Loaded Questions, Outburst, and Bob Ross: The Art of Chill (no, I’m not making that up)

There are dozens of other options to choose from, but just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.