Amazon’s Echo Wall Clock is a revelation for the specific subset of people who:



a) Use Alexa timers in the kitchen with some regularity.

b) Don’t have an Echo with a screen built in.

Just pop in some batteries, hang the clock, and a ring of LEDs will automatically count down the minutes and final 60 seconds of any timer you set with your voice. It’s elegant, seamless, and I can’t stand how much I love the thing.

It came out late last year for $30, but it just got its first discount ever, down to $25. The clock is ticking on this deal though, so don’t waste any time.