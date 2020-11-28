Amazon's Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Amazon Plug is just $34 for Cyber Monday

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Smart Plug | $34 | Amazon
Another year means a new generation of Amazon Echo devices, and Cyber Monday also means a good deal for them.
Amazon touts that the fourth-generation of the Echo Dot has better sound thanks to its new design, alongside improved microphones around the whole device.
This deal also includes Amazon’s Smart Plug, so you can command the echo to switch on or off anything that’s connected to the plug.