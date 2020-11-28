It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Amazon's Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Amazon Plug is just $34 for Cyber Monday

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
Another year means a new generation of Amazon Echo devices, and Cyber Monday also means a good deal for them.

Amazon touts that the fourth-generation of the Echo Dot has better sound thanks to its new design, alongside improved microphones around the whole device.

This deal also includes Amazon’s Smart Plug, so you can command the echo to switch on or off anything that’s connected to the plug.

