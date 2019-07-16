Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE Around Ear Open Back Headphone | $100 | Amazon

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $100 | Amazon

Choose from two $100 Sennheiser during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale. The first is the Sennheiser HD 599 SE open back headphones, which are famous for being super comfortable and offering clear and detailed sound, thanks to the open back design. Right now it’s just $100, which the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Be warned, this type of headphones are designed for home listening—they leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. With this current discount, this makes an argument for the best value in audiophile-grade headphones today.

Additionally, Sennheiser’s Sony WH-1000xm3 alternative offers great sound and a bare-bones noise canceling experience for less than half a third of the price of the competition.

These cans leave out a lot of the bell and whistles of the competition, such as touch controls and a voice-assistant dedicated button. But they deliver what most people care about most: price and sound quality. And right now, the black version is also available for $100, the lowest price we’ve ever seen including Black Friday.