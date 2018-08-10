Try not to panic, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: a Squatty Potty, either the 7" model or the 9" model, marked down to $20 today from the usual $25.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular this thing has been with our readers over the past year or so, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot. Choose whichever model works best with the height of your toilet, but if you aren’t sure, the 7" tends to be the most popular.