Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sure, it’s a little early to be thinking about filing your taxes, but if you plan ahead and purchase your TurboTax software today from Amazon, you’ll score a nice discount, plus a $10 Amazon gift card to boot.

This deal is available for several different tiers of the software, all of which are cheaper than they would be through TurboTax’s own site, and that’s not even accounting for the gift card. This pricing is only available today, but if you were planning on buying it eventually anyway, you might as well take advantage.