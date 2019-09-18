Graphic: Shep McAllister

Govee Smart Home Gold Box | Amazon

Govee might not be a brand name that you’re familiar with, but they’ve been making great strip lighting products for years (I have a few in my own home), and make a bunch of other affordable smart home gear as well.



Today only on Amazon, a few of those strip lights are on sale, plus various smartphone connected sensors that can detect water leaks and measure the humidity and temperature of your home. If you have a bathroom with poor ventilation, a baby’s room, or a wine cellar that you’re worried about getting too humid, these can ping your phone when you have to take action.

But, let’s be honest, you’re just going to buy the strip lights. $21 gets you a 16.4' strip that you control with your smartphone, or $23 will get you 32.8' that you control with an included remote. Both are excellent deals.