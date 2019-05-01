Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Succulents are basically the moms of plants: always there to brighten up a room and (mostly) thrive on their own. Today’s Gold Box lowers the price on a bunch of them (plus a few Bonsai) for Mother’s Day.
And unlike your mom’s love, this sale won’t last forever. So be sure to check out the main deal page for all of your options.
Additionally, you can go the extra mile and pick up this grow light to maximize the health of your plant babies (moms.) Use the coupon code XVG7DMA to drop the price of this Winjoy grow light to just $8.