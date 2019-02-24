Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.