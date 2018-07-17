Graphic: Shep McAllister

Are Amazon’s new co-branded Toshiba Fire TVs the best sets you can buy? No, of course not, especially not with limited HDR support. But they’re extremely affordable, have 4K resolution, and include Amazon’s excellent Fire TV software and an Alexa voice remote. For some buyers, or for certain rooms in your house, that’s more than enough.



If you think they’ll fit your needs, you can get the 43" for just $250 (down from $300-$330), or the 50" for $289 (down from $400) during Prime Day. I wouldn’t be surprised if these sold out early though.