It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Amazon's Deal of the Day Lets You Refresh Your Towel Closet for $30

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
779
Save
Welhome Franklin Textured Towel - Set of 6 | $30 | Amazon Welhome Beach Towel - Set of 2 | $39 | Amazon
Welhome Franklin Textured Towel - Set of 6 | $30 | Amazon
Welhome Beach Towel - Set of 2 | $39 | Amazon
Photo: Welhome Franklin
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Welhome Franklin Textured Towel - Set of 6 | $30 | Amazon
Welhome Beach Towel - Set of 2 | $39 | Amazon

Advertisement

Who doesn’t need more towels? You really can’t go wrong with some extras. Today at Amazon, you can get a 6 piece set of bathroom towels for a nice $30. That’s two full-sized towels, two hand cloths, and two wash cloths. Neat!

Also on sale are these two packs of beach towels for $39. You may not be going to the beach this year, but how many times have you thought you had a beach towel and then the day of you didn’t and needed to pay a ton at a beach shop for one? Never let that happen again! Also with two of them, you have one for laying on and one for drying yourself off!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
HP Sprocket 2nd Edition Photo Printer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When's It Happening and the Best Deals Right Now

Tekken 7 is Just $12 on the PS4, and Also Noctis is There For Some Reason

Saturday's Best Deals: Henleys, Power Strips, Trunk Organizers, and More

Save up to 43% on Anker Charging Products, Today Only