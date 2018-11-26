Graphic: Shep McAllister

We all have handy people in our lives who jump at the chance to fix things that we ourselves can’t, and while I’m sure you repay them with beer, a real gift would surely be appreciated at the end of the year.



This Amazon Cyber Monday sale features tons of tools for any job, most of which are under $100. The Gerber Dime multitool is a no-brainer stocking stuffer at $10, GearWrench has a really nice ratchet set for $75, this popular Bosch drill is a lot smaller and lighter than most, and who wouldn’t love a laser measure?