Amazon’s big outdoor Cyber Monday sale includes dozens of items from ExOfficio, Marmot, and Ugly Stik, and it’s worth checking out the full sale, but we wanted to call out some of our Co-Op winners and reader favorites that are included.



ExOfficio’s Give-N-Go underwear has a following that could probably be legally considered a religion, and two pairs of boxer briefs for $24, or two bikini briefs for $17 are some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on them.

Marmot’s PreCip rain jacket was the most affordable finalist in our recent raincoat Co-Op, and it’s a terrific deal for $70 men. The color selection eligible for that sale price is a bit limited, but it’s the same price today at REI, which also has the women’s version on sale. For $113, you can also step up to the Marmot Minimalist, another finalist. It’s made from higher-end Gore-Tex fabric, and that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on it.

