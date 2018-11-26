Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon’s Cyber Monday “computer components, laptops, and accessories”sale sure is eclectic, but that just means that there’s something for everybody in there. Inside, you’ll find discounted Chromebooks for every budget, gaming peripherals, graphics cards (including a GTX 1070 for $300), a 3TB external drive for $70, and even a 2TB SSD for one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on that capacity. A few favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to check out the complete sale.