Graphic: Erica Offutt

It might be counterintuitive, but the sharper the knife is, the safer it is to use (because a sharper knife requires less force). This Chef’s Choice sharpener uses 100% diamond wheels in three stages to manually sharpen both serrated and non-serrated knives. Today’s price of $35 isn’t the price we’ve ever seen, but it is a decent discount from the usual $43.