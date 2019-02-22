Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Need a new, beautiful laptop? Not a big fan of non-USB-C I/O ports? Today only, Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished MacBooks in the standard 12" and Touch Bar-equipped, 15" Pro models from mid-2017.

For those wondering, these are Amazon Renewed, not Apple Refurbished. Which means they have a shorter warranty provided by Amazon, not that amazing 1-year Apple warranty.

Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, so the clock is ticking. These prices will go away at the end of the day, and I suspect some models will sell out early.