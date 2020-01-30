Amazon's Clearing Out Refurbished MacBook Pros With This One-Day Sale

Apple MacBook Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Apple MacBook Gold Box | Amazon



Today only, Amazon’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished Touch Bar-less , 13" Apple MacBook models from mid-2017 . Prices start at $780 and go up to $890.

For those wondering, these are Amazon Renewed, not Apple Refurbished. Which means they have a shorter warranty provided by Amazon, not that amazing 1-year Apple warranty.

Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal , so the clock is ticking. These prices will go away at the end of the day, and I suspect some models (the cheaper ones) may sell out early.

https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MacBook-Laptop-Silver-Refurbished/dp/B07M8FL9GQ

https://www.amazon.com/Apple-MacBook-Laptop-Space-Refurbished/dp/B07MJ5N5S3

