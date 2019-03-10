Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Everyone triple jump for joy, because it’s Mar10 day! To celebrate gaming’s most iconic mascot, Nintendo’s marked down a bunch of the plumber’s Switch titles to $40 (including the brand new (and amazing) New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, or if you don’t have a Switch yet, you can bundle the console with any of the eligible games for $330.



Bonus: The deals are actually all for digital codes, praise be. And since you’re buying them from Amazon, you’ll get credit for the full 300 Gold Coins that you’d receive if you bought them from the eShop for full price.