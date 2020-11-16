It's all consuming.
Amazon's Buy 2, Get 1 Free Gaming Deal Includes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Giovanni Colantonio
Amazon is running a buy two, get one free sale on games that’s perfect for anyone looking to immediately build their next-generation console collection. The sale includes brand new games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players can grab the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of those games, as well as current-generation versions. The sale also features recent 2020 releases like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Marvel’s Avengers.

