Graphic: Shep McAllister

The new iPhone XS is nice, sure, but is it ~$300 nicer than last year’s iPhone X? I don’t think so. Today only on Amazon, you can get a refurbished iPhone X unlocked for $725 (64GB) or $829 (256GB), in the color of your choice. That’s roughly what you would pay for this year’s XR, and while you won’t have the latest processor, the trade-off is a dual lens camera and a stunning OLED screen