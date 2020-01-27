It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Amazon's Blowing Out the Best Rechargeable Batteries, Right Now

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.9K
1
Save
Panasonic eneloop AA Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Update: Price went up to $31.

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon is running a rare on a set today. This $27 (normally $35) bundle includes 16 AA batteries. Just be warned, you’ll need to provide your own charger to keep ‘em juiced up.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, the Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash. This is $2 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and that was in May of last year. So it’s a terrific time to buy.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Babies Are Gross, Get a 10-Pack of Soft Terry Washcloths For Only $4

Game to Your Heart's Content With This $460 Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop

Add a Smarter, 8-Port Gigabit Switch to Your Home Network for Just $17