Amazon's Blowing Out the Best Rechargeable Batteries, Right Now

Panasonic eneloop AA Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Update: Price went up to $31 .

Eneloops are our readers’ favorite rechargeable batteries, and Amazon is running a rare on a set today. This $27 (normally $35) bundle includes 16 AA batteries. Just be warned, you’ll need to provide your own charger to keep ‘em juiced up.



Advertisement

For what it’s worth, the Eneloop line has an incredible reputation, and I have them powering many of my devices, including my external camera flash. This is $2 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and that was in May of last year. So it’s a terrific time to buy.