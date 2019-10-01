Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung 43"-65" 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TVs Gold Box | Amazon

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame QLED Smart TV is the way to go and right now, the entire 2019 lineup is on sale thanks to today’s Gold Box. These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV.

These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Samsung also included a “no gap wall mount” to help it blend into your gallery wall. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs.



Advertisement

They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a QLED Samsung set. Choose from a 65" set for $1,598, 55" for $1,098, 49" model for $898, and a 43" model for less than $798. These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular 2019 sets.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. Which means this discount is only available today, or until sold out. So act fast and get yours. (And if you just want a great Samsung TV without the art display feature, you have options here, and at Woot, too.)