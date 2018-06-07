Graphic: Amazon

Vitamix makes some of the best high-end blenders on the market, (just ask The Sweethome), and Amazon is selling refurbs in multiple colors for $250 today, down from the usual $300-$380.

These are labeled as the Vitamix 1888-1901, depending on the color, but they’re actually refurbished Vitamix 6300 blenders, which are a little older, but sell for over $500 new. The only real difference? You get a five year warranty instead of seven. I’d say that’s worth saving over 50%.

These even have a mode that use the blades to create heat from friction, allowing it to turn cold ingredients into a hot soup in just six minutes.

h/t Omair Chaghtai