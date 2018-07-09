The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for almost everyone, and at $70 for a refurb, it’s never been cheaper than it is today. And don’t worry, you’ll still get the same 1-year warranty you’d get if you bought it new.
Amazon's Blowing Out Refurbished Kindle Paperwhites For Just $70
