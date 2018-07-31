Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t mind buying a refurb, you can get a seriously good deal on an HP Omen gaming laptop from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Prices start at just $700 for a 15" computer with a Core i7 processor and a GTX 1050, and range up to $1700 for a fully specced out 17" with 32GB of RAM and a GTX 1080, but there are a lot of options in between to fit your needs. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.