If you don’t mind buying a refurb, you can get a seriously good deal on an HP Omen gaming laptop from today’s Amazon Gold Box. Prices start at just $700 for a 15" computer with a Core i7 processor and a GTX 1050, and range up to $1700 for a fully specced out 17" with 32GB of RAM and a GTX 1080, but there are a lot of options in between to fit your needs. Just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.
Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.