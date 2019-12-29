Amazon's Blowing Out Over 150 Kindle eBooks, Today Only

Year-end Kindle Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Year-end Kindle Gold Box | Amazon



It’s Sunday which means Amazon’s running a sale on Kindle eBooks. This time around, there are over 150 different titles to choose from with prices starting at $1. Choose from digital copies of What You Did, The Silence Between Us, Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away with Murder and Behaving Very Badly, and so much more.

Advertisement

Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. So these discounts will only last until the end of the day. So, if you didn’t quite live up to your 2019 goal of reading more, this is an excellent way to fix than in the upcoming year.