Amazon isn’t generally known as a great place to buy Apple devices, but this is Prime Day, and all bets are off. While they last, a bunch of MacBook and MacBook Pro models (skip the Airs, in my opinion) are marked down, starting at $990 for a 2016 12" MacBook, which is my work computer.



None of these are the latest and greatest—it seems that the most recent options are from 2016—but most MacBook updates since have been pretty iterative, and you stand to save a lot of money here.