Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $50 is an insanely good price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.