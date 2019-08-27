It's all consuming.
Amazon's Blowing Out an Incredibly Powerful Blendtec Blender, Today Only

Tercius
Blendtec Classic 575 blender | $215 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Blendtec Classic 575 blender | $215 | Amazon

A Blendtec Designer blender is on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. This 75 oz. model features stainless steel forged blade, so they’ll be able to purée fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.

Better still, this blender is powerful enough to clean itself. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $35 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day.

