Amazon's Blowing Out a Couple of Incredibly Powerful Blendtec Blenders, Today Only

Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar | $200 | Amazon

Blendtec Classic 575 Blender-WildSide | $219 | Amazon

A couple of Blendtec blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from the Blendtec Total Classic Original Blender with FourSide Jar for $200 and the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender-WildSide (90oz) for $219.



If you’re unfamiliar, Blendtec blenders are some of the best and most powerful models you can own. But their price tags are often too steep for most consumers. Today, however, is a different story. Now, you can blend and puree to your heart’s content without any buyer’s remorse.

My favorite thing about ‘em is the fact that they’re powerful enough to clean themselves . Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container.

Discounts on this particular product are rare and this current price is at least $100 off normal. Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.