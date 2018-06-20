Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s back today with another Logitech Gold Box sale, with deals on a bunch of different computer peripherals.



It’s not the best Logitech sale we’ve ever seen, but there’s certainly some good stuff here. The highlights are probably the speaker systems: Both a 2.1 and a 5.1 are down to their best prices ever. You could even use them with a home theater setup, if you wanted.

There are several mice to check out, but the most interesting ones are the MX Master Mouse and the Daedalus Prime MOBA gaming mouse.

One last one I wanted to point out is the ever popular K400 wireless keyboard/trackpad combo, which is great for controlling a home theater PC from the couch. There are, of course, other keyboards in the sale you can check out as well

It’s not actually part of this sale, but I should also mention that the popular Logitech G29 PS4/PS3 racing wheel (with responsive pedals!) is within a few bucks of its best price ever today as well.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just remember, all of these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.