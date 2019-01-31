Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Logitech peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a lot of gaming and work mice, mechanical keyboards, headphones, speakers and a webcam.

One of the best work mice you can buy? It’s here. A 7.1 surround gaming headset for $30? Yes please. A complete surround sound speaker system? Why not?

For all the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon. Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day.