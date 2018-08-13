Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, several popular Anker charging accessories are deeply discounted in Amazon’s Gold Box, no promo codes required.



If you ask me, the best deal here is the dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which has 39W of power, and nice touches like an indicator light that switches from green to blue when your devices are fully charged, and an ambient light sensor that automatically dims said light at night.

You can never have enough charging cables, and Anker’s best-in-class PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables are represented in the sale, including Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB options.

Rounding out the sale are a couple of battery packs and a car charger. I own the PowerCore Slim, and while 5,000mAh is only about enough for one full phone charge, it’s perfectly designed to be held underneath your phone while it’s charging.