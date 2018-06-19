Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not the newest model, but if you’ve seen the drool-worthy 5K screen on an iMac at the Apple Store, and wanted one for yourself, today’s Gold Box deal on Amazon is worth a look.



This 2015 model includes a 2TB Fusion drive (which combines a smaller SSD with a larger spinning hard drive), AMD Radeon R9 graphics, a quad-core i5 processor, and of course, that stunning 5K display, all for $1,450. It’s not an apples-to-apples comparison, but the nearest equivalent model from the current lineup would cost you $2,000 at the Apple Store.