Amazon’s Black Friday deals on Blink indoor and outdoor home security camera systems are back, and better than ever for the last minute Christmas push. Kits start at $67 for an indoor camera, or $138 for a kit with two outdoor cameras, so if you’ve ever been curious what your pets do at home while you’re gone all day, now you can afford to find out. Plus, if you add an Echo Dot to your cart at the same time, you’ll get it for free!



Other potential uses: Keeping footage of mundane conversations so you can win the next argument about whether or not you said a certain thing; a motion-detecting alarm system; bringing truth to the claim that Santa “sees you when you’re sleeping” and “knows when you’re awake.”

