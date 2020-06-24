It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Clothing and Lifestyle

Amazon's Big Style Sale Rolls on With Laid Back but Chic Options for a Hot Day or Cool Night

Sheilah Villari
As Amazon’s Big Style Sale rolls on this week more and more of the best deals are selling out and lots of discounted items are back to full price. Today we have an easy, breezy ensemble to look cool and be cool in that’s still marked down.

A cotton button-down that’s a little big and flowy matches well with jeans or shorts. A french tuck on this is a simple way to make it look just a bit chicer and you’ll be doing Tan France proud. This Goodthreads white/rose color combo will give you a lot of options in pairing plus its currently $16 where most of these shirts are $30.

These Silver Jeans Co. distressed boyfriend shorts keep the cool and comfy vibe going. The slightly lighter denim wash works well with the white in the shirt. They’re also 37% off the usual price and will carry you through the rest of the summer with cute tanks or your favorite concert tee.

Adding an accessory that’s a little more delicate and feminine to a super casual outfit adds a touch of class that is so effortless you’ll be a style icon in no time. This rose gold set from Anne Klien is $20 off and stackable bracelets are always on-trend. Plus these bring out and tie in the little rose stripes in the shirt.

Check back tomorrow for more discounts in this crazy awesome sale and remember there’s free shipping on all these items if you’re a Prime member.

