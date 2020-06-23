Amazon's Big Style Sale Has the Perfect Pieces for a Casual Summer Look

The Big Style Sale Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Amazon wants to reward its loyal customers with deep discounts on some of their top-brands and their collaboration with Shopbop and influencers alike. Starting today you’ll begin to see this section populated with unreal price slashes on the most stylish of threads and accessories.

A denim dress like this is super classic and it’s easy to dress it up or down for to be super chic . T his dress would be perfect for a summer picnic or a breezy night out . Amazon collaborated with several stylists /influencers to curate this sale and this is one of Danielle Downing Stackhouse’s top picks. This dress usually runs for $98 and is 100% cotton. So you’ll also want to make sure to have a good streamer to keep this wrinkle-free .

White sneakers are the pinnacle of summer fashion and go with basically anything. Pair them with the denim dress for a sporty and fun vibe. These ones from Superga are 65% off their original price and are being recommended by a few stylists . It’s probably because they are such a versatile item to have in your wardrobe.

Much like white sneakers, this woven bamboo bag is very on-trend. If you’ve read our Anthropologie pieces straw purses are usually spotlighted. This crossbody bag has three different strap options. I like this tan one as it’s not as harsh a look like the black might be against the light denim. This Frye and Co. bag is almost $70 less than the original price and is another favorite of stylists.

Check back tomorrow for more discounts in this crazy awesome sale and remember there’s free shipping on all these items if you’re a Prime member.