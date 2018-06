Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon’s top-selling electric tea kettle is discounted about $15 today, bringing the price to $33 (after $3 off coupon), which is the best price we’ve ever seen.



You can use this attractive glass kettle for more than just tea. Use it to quickly boil potatoes, or make a bunch hard-boiled eggs for breakfast for the week. No standing over the stove required.