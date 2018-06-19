Image: Amazon

You can definitely say Amazon’s second best-selling down alternative comforter is well-vetted. It has earned a very impressive 4.5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews. The queen size is the best deal at $24, which matches its all-time low, and the king comforter is at a good price too, just $33. So if you’re in the market for some new bedding, today is a great day to buy.