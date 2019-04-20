Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Amazon and Anker are at it again with a huge one-day Gold Box deal full of must-have charging gear.



The stars of the show are the three USB-C PD battery packs, including the brand new, tiny, PowerCord 10000 PD. Its USB-C port only puts out 18W (compared to 24W for the 20,000mAh model, and 30W for the 26,800mAh model, both of which are also on sale), but that’s still enough to fast-charge a phone or tablet, maintain a Switch’s battery, or slowly charge a laptop.

All three of those battery packs come with a USB-C cable (and the larger two include a 30W USB-C wall charger too), but if you need any spares, the sale’s got you covered. There are also some deals on Lightning and USB-C cables for your other charging needs.

If you think cables are old fashioned, and you only want to charge things wirelessly, you’ll find a Qi-charging car mount and a charging pad, both of which can can power iPhones at the highest possible speed with the included Quick Charge 3.0 adapter.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.