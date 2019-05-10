Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Goodthreads brand is chock full of great looking men’s clothing at affordable prices, and over 100 styles are even cheaper than usual today on Amazon.



I own the short sleeve chambray (albeit in a different color), and it’s great, especially for $26. We’ve seen a few sales on Goodthreads shirts lately, but this sale also includes a lot of pants, ranging from sharp looking chinos to comfy canvas shorts.

For the rest of the deals, be sure to head over to Amazon. Also note that many styles are eligible for Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe program, which sends you a box with up to eight styles, and you only pay for what you want to keep. Why are they not all included in Prime Wardrobe, given that it’s an Amazon brand? Good question, but you can fly to the moon to ask Bezos yourself.