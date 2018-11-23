Best Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
If you aren’t estranged from your family after last night’s Thanksgiving dinner, today’s a great day to grab some new adult party games to play together. Amazon’s one-day Black Friday sale includes the likes of Exploding Kittens, Bears vs. Babies, and a personal favorite of mine, What Do You Meme?
But wait. What is that? Can I believe my own eyes?
Yes, the pioneer Inappropriate Party Games, Cards Against Humanity is also included in the sale. Both the base game (usually $25) and the expansion packs (usually $20) are on sale, which is somewhat shocking since it was just a few years ago that they raised prices during Black Friday.