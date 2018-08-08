Photo: Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $60 is an insane price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, 32GB of storage (with a microSD slot for more), and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



For context, the regular price for the smaller, 16GB model is $80, so you’re saving money and doubling your storage with this deal, if you can lock in your order in time.