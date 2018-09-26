Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you need something fun to occupy yourself for most of October while you wait for Red Dead II, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey looks like it could be that game. If you have Amazon Prime, you can preorder it now to get a $10 Amazon credit added to your account about a month after it ships.

It’s not nearly as lucrative as the old 20% Prime discount, but unlike that promotion, this one is valid on both the physical and digital versions, plus all the special editions.