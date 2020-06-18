AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries Are 25% off When You Subscribe and Save

Save 25% on AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries on Subscribe & Save | Amazon

Right now, Amazon is offering a 20% discount on its rechargeable batteries on top of the standard 5% you get with Subscribe & Save. This only goes for new subscribe and save orders on this item, but if you fall into that camp, you can get 16 of these AA rechargeables for just over $20 or an 8-pack for $14, which is a few bucks lower than the standard discounts we tend to see. That offer extends to 12-pack and 8-pack AAA batteries, too. They’re $11 each.

Advertisement

Need a charger? This 8-bay unit supports both AAA and AA cells, and it does its thing with USB power for just $14.

Don’t forget to cancel your subscription after you’ve gotten them. These are rechargeable, after all, and you shouldn’t need more for quite a while.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less Apple Watch Series 5 Buy for $300 from Amazon