Amazon makes its own AmazonBasics luggage, because Amazon makes everything now, and several sets and individual bags are deeply discounted today as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



For starters, $50 gets you a 20" roller bag with a metallic (though not actually metal) finish. On the bright side, that should fit in just about any overhead bin. But only because 20" is really small. Still, for a three day weekend, it should be plenty of space.

Elsewhere in the sale, you’ll find discounted luggage sets that include a carry-on, plus either one or two matching checked bags. There’s a hardside spinner set, a soft spinner set, and a cheaper soft rollaboard set that’s inexplicably only available in bright red.

With a three year warranty (compared to the industry standard 10 years or lifetime), I wouldn’t plan on these being the last bags you ever buy or anything. But most AmazonBasics luggage has a lot of solid reviews (even if these particular sets don’t have many), and these prices are dirt cheap.