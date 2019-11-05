AmazonBasics Home Essentials Are On Sale, So Stock Up On Rechargeable Batteries And a Lot More

AmazonBasics Home Improvement Essentials Sale | Amazon

For a generic brand, AmazonBasics has pretty reliable variety of products and right now many of the products you’d need around your house are on sale for up to 30% off.

Advertisement

Rechargeable AA batteries and AAA batteries are starring the show, with 15% off of 4- or 8-packs. You can also pick up a grounded extension cord, curtain rods, or a pack of microfiber dish cloths, among plenty of other deals you can score to spruce up your home. To see all of the other deals, head over to Amazon here.