Amazon Fresh coffee is the height of convenience, and pretty tasty and affordable to boot, and now you can stock up on three bags of the Donut Cafe flavor for under $10 after combining Subscribe & Save with a 40% coupon.



This is whole bean coffee, not the ground coffee that I usually order for my cold brew, but grinding the beans yourself right before brewing can result in better flavor. Donut Cafe is a medium roast with a nutty flavor, so hopefully that’s your thing, because it’s the only flavor available with this coupon.