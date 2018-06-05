Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels 12-Pack | $24 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon
Bounty Quick Size Paper Towels 16-Pack | $30 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon
You need paper towels anyway, so you might as well get them delivered to your front door, and at a discount no less. Amazon’s currently showing a $5 clippable coupon on both the 12 and 16-roll packs of Bounty Quick-Size paper towels, with an extra Subscribe & Save discount available on the latter.